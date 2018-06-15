Signatum Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signatum has a market capitalization of $102,867.00 and $0.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00165915 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00141615 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $746.13 or 0.11016000 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00077520 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

