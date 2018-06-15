Signature Bank (SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.92 to $116.68 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.29. 1,128,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.88 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.