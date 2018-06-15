Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 65,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,967. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,830 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,093.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 496.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

