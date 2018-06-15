Signify (LIGHT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.