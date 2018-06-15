Silent Notary Tops One Day Volume of $518,815.00 (CRYPTO:SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $518,815.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00598684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00231363 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,826,891,711 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

