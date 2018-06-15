Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 277.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,883,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,452,000 after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,876,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,757 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,409,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 549,657 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,994.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,301,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan traded up $0.11, hitting $27.29, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 552,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,313. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $44,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $301,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $780,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.