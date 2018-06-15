Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in McCormick & Company (MKC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 236,208 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company alerts:

McCormick & Company opened at $105.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. McCormick & Company has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.89.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.