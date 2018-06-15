Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $232.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In other Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

