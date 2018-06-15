Simulations Plus (SLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.38

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $354.32 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of -0.54.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Robert Kneisel sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $52,761.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $318,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,472,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,134,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,491 shares of company stock valued at $996,446 over the last 90 days. 33.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

