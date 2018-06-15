Simulations Plus (SLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of Simulations Plus opened at $21.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of -0.54.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $268,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,466,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,481,572.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Robert Kneisel sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $52,761.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,491 shares of company stock worth $996,446 in the last ninety days. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.