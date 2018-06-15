Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7934710364091 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

