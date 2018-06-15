Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,941 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 6.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 144.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 884.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Anthem traded up $0.05, reaching $241.79, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,708. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $179.40 and a 52 week high of $267.95. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

