Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,000. Sanofi makes up about 9.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Sanofi by 37.1% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 18.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 233,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 28.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 85.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 114,452 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi opened at $39.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.