Sio Capital Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Stock

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Epizyme comprises approximately 0.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Epizyme as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,868. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.