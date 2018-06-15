Sio Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Aetna (AET)

Sio Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,454 shares during the period. Aetna accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aetna by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Aetna by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.67. 7,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,469. Aetna has a 12 month low of $148.84 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

