SK Telecom (SKM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.4194344109726 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. ValuEngine cut SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Macquarie cut SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

NYSE SKM opened at $24.57 on Friday. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.