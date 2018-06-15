Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Skechers USA worth $79,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Skechers USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 17,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $663,113.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 428,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041,377.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

