Sky plc (SKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sky plc (LON:SKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,246.90 ($16.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SKY to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.42) to GBX 1,150 ($15.43) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of SKY to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,330 ($17.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.42) target price on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of SKY stock opened at GBX 1,362.50 ($18.28) on Thursday. SKY has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($18.49).

In related news, insider Matthieu Pigasse purchased 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,279.55 ($3,058.57). Also, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,169.46 ($1,569.11). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 311 shares of company stock worth $416,951.

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

