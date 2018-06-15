Sky plc (SKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sky plc (LON:SKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,246.90 ($16.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SKY to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.42) to GBX 1,150 ($15.43) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of SKY to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,330 ($17.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.42) target price on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of SKY stock opened at GBX 1,362.50 ($18.28) on Thursday. SKY has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($18.49).

In related news, insider Matthieu Pigasse purchased 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,279.55 ($3,058.57). Also, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,169.46 ($1,569.11). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 311 shares of company stock worth $416,951.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Analyst Recommendations for SKY (LON:SKY)

