Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $892,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.70. 2,158,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,324. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.