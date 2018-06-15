Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 493.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $892,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions opened at $101.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

