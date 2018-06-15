SL Green Realty (SLG) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.87.

SLG stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.93 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,335,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,112,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 105,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

