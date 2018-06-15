Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Insider Stewart Schaefer Sells 1,500 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) insider Stewart Schaefer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00.

Stewart Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Stewart Schaefer sold 8,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$280,575.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Stewart Schaefer sold 900 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.05, for a total transaction of C$29,745.00.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada traded up C$0.30, hitting C$34.30, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 76,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,631. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$31.07 and a one year high of C$42.36.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.55 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.63.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

