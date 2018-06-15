Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Sleep Number worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $27,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $280,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 74.14% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

