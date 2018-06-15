SmartCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160.00 (CRYPTO:SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $223,904.00 and $160.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.01510220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008213 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015875 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019823 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,623,093 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

