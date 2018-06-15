Smartlands Market Capitalization Tops $8.52 Million (CRYPTO:SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00025497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Smartlands has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $202,364.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00596249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00237941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093312 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was September 28th, 2017. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

