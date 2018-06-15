Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. William Blair began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $27.65. 508,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,348. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

