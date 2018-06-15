Soapstone Management L.P. Decreases Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Soapstone Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Commscope comprises approximately 9.0% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Commscope worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the first quarter valued at $307,000.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $2,372,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 10,725 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $299,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,418 shares of company stock valued at $919,187. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Commscope to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

