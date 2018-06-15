Soapstone Management L.P. Takes Position in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Adient comprises 3.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 4.1% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 420,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adient by 23.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adient by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 339,919 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

