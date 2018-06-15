Soarcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,928.00 (SOAR)

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Soarcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Soarcoin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Soarcoin has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and $34,928.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00600843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00236018 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00093668 BTC.

Soarcoin Token Profile

Soarcoin launched on March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,077,533,090 tokens. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org.

Soarcoin Token Trading

Soarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

