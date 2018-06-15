Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Solar Capital traded down $0.06, hitting $21.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 86.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

