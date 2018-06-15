Dhx Media Var Vtg (DHXM) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Dhx Media Var Vtg (NASDAQ:DHXM) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dhx Media Var Vtg earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 48.4176451226093 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Dhx Media Var Vtg has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $335.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

About Dhx Media Var Vtg

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group.

