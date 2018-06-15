Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -0.04

News headlines about Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infinity Property and Casualty earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.3063099692772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on IPCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinity Property and Casualty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Infinity Property and Casualty alerts:

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty opened at $144.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Infinity Property and Casualty has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. Infinity Property and Casualty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.58%. sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Property and Casualty will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Infinity Property and Casualty’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.