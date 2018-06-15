Citizens (CIZN) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.1417446074189 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Citizens stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of -0.42. Citizens has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $266,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,872.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

