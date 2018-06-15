Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Share Price

Media stories about Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Melco Resorts & Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8325201405047 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

