Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Stock Price

News articles about Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3509008667391 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

TAP stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $184,867.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $126,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

