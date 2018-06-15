Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tidewater (TDW) Share Price

News coverage about Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tidewater earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4124265474264 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE TDW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,582. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 409.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

