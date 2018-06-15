Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Clorox (CLX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clorox earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5161328088696 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.98.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

