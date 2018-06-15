CyberOptics (CYBE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CyberOptics earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.6784533280884 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CyberOptics traded down $0.25, hitting $18.45, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,932. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.28. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.44%. research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

