EVINE Live (EVLV) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News headlines about EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EVINE Live earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8626973215997 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get EVINE Live alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of EVINE Live to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of EVLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. EVINE Live has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a PE ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.50.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. EVINE Live had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.