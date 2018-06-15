Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Health Net (HNT) Share Price

Media headlines about Health Net (NYSE:HNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Health Net earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 44.6249801393213 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Health Net traded up $2.38, reaching $67.19, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. Health Net has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $76.67.

Health Net Company Profile

Health Net, Inc (Health Net) is a managed care organization. The Company provides managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans. Its segments are Western Region Operations and Government Contracts. It provides and administers health benefits to approximately 6 million individuals across the United States through group, individual, Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, the United States Department of Defense (Department of Defense or DoD), including TRICARE, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

