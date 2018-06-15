Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Office Depot (ODP) Share Price

News headlines about Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Office Depot earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 43.9427309419544 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Office Depot traded up $0.01, hitting $2.93, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 79,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,936. Office Depot has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

