Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.855607991777 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Origin Agritech traded up $0.01, reaching $0.73, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 77,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,351. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

