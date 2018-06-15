Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.0463791976262 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,979. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $136.33 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $195.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.