Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Share Price

Media coverage about El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. El Paso Electric earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.6122155940271 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 487,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,930. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 8.20%. equities research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from El Paso Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Williams Capital downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Paso Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

