Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weyerhaeuser earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.91784795875 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE WY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

