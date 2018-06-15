Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price

News coverage about GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GDL Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6554323745399 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE GDL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. 2,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,605. GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Get GDL Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $243,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $76,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,090,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,850,752 over the last 90 days.

GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in merger arbitrage transactions and, to a lesser extent, in corporate reorganizations involving stubs, spin-offs, and liquidations.

Receive News & Ratings for GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.