Gentherm (THRM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gentherm earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.1797738620786 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on Gentherm and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

Shares of THRM opened at $36.85 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $261.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $31,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

