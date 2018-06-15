Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Kroger (NYSE:KR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kroger earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2838963037326 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Kroger stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,146. Kroger has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

