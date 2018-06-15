Power Integrations (POWI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Power Integrations earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0138067368763 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

POWI opened at $79.25 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other news, Director William George sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $318,037.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,297,572.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

