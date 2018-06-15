Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shire (SHPG) Share Price

Headlines about Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shire earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3396897377586 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SHPG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.77. 602,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,885. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. analysts predict that Shire will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 target price on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

